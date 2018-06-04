A look back at April and May weather

While it’s too early in June to determine how things will turn out, we just experienced very different month in April and May.

April stayed very chilly for us with several days only seeing highs in the 30s.

In all, we saw 22 days in Sioux City stay below average for our high temperatures meaning only 8 days were above average.

May then turned around quickly leaving us with 21 days above average with 10 days below average.

The most impressive stretch was from May 23rd to the 28th when we had six straight days of above 90 degrees, even hitting 102 on Sunday, May 27.

Sun and mild weather to move in

Sun and mild weather to move in

Tonight will be much cooler than what we've been feeling with lows in the low 50s.

