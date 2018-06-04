Battling bullying with prevention

The Iowa Department of Education received reports of nearly 1,500 bullying incidents statewide in schools during the 2016-17 academic year.

Nebraska schools are not required to report bullying incidents to the state.

South Dakota schools only must report incidents that led to suspension or expulsion.

The state report shows the Sioux City School District is no stranger to cases of bullying. Forty-six incidents were reported during the 2016-17 school year, double the previous year.

In a written statement, the Sioux City Community School District says:

The District is committed to providing an environment where students and staff members are treated with dignity and respect. Instances of bullying are always investigated and acted upon immediately when we are made aware of any challenges. While I recognize that we are not unique, in that we experience the challenges of school and community-based bullying, I work alongside a team of leaders in the District that make it possible for us to be unique in addressing bullying and in turn making a positive difference in this arena.

Prompt response to reports is of the utmost importance. It’s equally important to focus on education and prevention.

Anti-bullying education begins in elementary school and persists through graduation. Every elementary school uses the evidence-based Second Step Program, a curriculum shown to decrease problem behaviors and promote school success, self-regulation, and a sense of safety and support. In recent years, the District has used Film Clips for Character Education in middle school, a program which uses fully licensed clips from popular Hollywood movies to teach age-appropriate lessons about mutual respect. (MVP) and next year MVP will be introduced in middle schools. The MVP student leaders deliver programming to peers to curb gender violence, sexual harassment Mentors in Violence Prevention Every high school has a group of student leaders that serve as and bullying. Former Sioux City educator and current director of the Mentors in Violence prevention Leadership Institute at the University of Iowa, Al Heisterkamp, works closely with the District to help train advisors and student leaders of the program.

While the District recognizes the number of bullying instances reported last school year was higher than the year prior, it’s important to note that this doesn’t necessarily mean the number of incidents are on the rise. While it may seem counter-intuitive to see the rise in reports as a positive sign, this data actually indicates that more students, parents and community members are confident enough in the process to make a report. Reporters gain this confidence, because education exists to make people aware of what bullying looks like and how we can work together to support the process of limiting bullying situations.

Addressing concerns of bullying is a community-wide effort. As a District, we ask parents and community members to be our partner in educating today’s youth and reporting instances of concern. Parents and community members can reach out to us at the schools, by phone or on the website using the Let’s Talk online chat tool. Together, we can ensure a safe and healthy environment for all youth.

They aren’t the only ones trying to raise awareness about bullying intervention and prevention.

"Prevent Bullying for Good" organized their second bullying conference in Sioux City today. Multiple speakers from the area came to Briar Cliff University and advocated prevention, and intervention, for all ages.

Dr. Alan Heisterkamp, of the Center for Violence Prevention and Governor’s Office on Bullying Prevention, was a keynote speaker.

He said one of the best strategies is to challenge your peers to monitor bullying.

"It has to be something that impacts the culture of, whether it be a neighborhood, whether it be a portion of a city or a town, or a school," Dr. Heisterkamp said. "The prevention has to include everybody. Everybody has to see where they have a responsibility to be a part of prevention."

Students who experienced bullying can call the 24/7 Teen Line at 1-855-201-2121 to confidentially talk to other teens.

