Beautiful start to workweek, heat and humidity build in Tuesday

After a beautiful and much more seasonable weekend, the return to southerly flow arrives on our Monday. This will start to bring the warmer feel back to the region as well as a little more humidity. Temperatures will be climbing back above average today, rising into the low to mid 80s for many of us. It’ll be a little breezy as well due to a warm frontal boundary pushing through. This will allow for even hotter conditions Tuesday with highs surging back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Some of us across the south may climb into the mid 90s. Sunshine will prevail throughout the next couple of day as high pressure holds strong but it will begin to move eastward making way for a cold front to move in.

This cold front never really makes its way though Siouxland but rather stalls keeping us hot and humid, with storm chances expected to linger through a few day period. A chance of storms arrives Wednesday night and sticks with us right through the day on Friday. I’m not expecting these days to be washouts but isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible. This boundary finally looks to move out by the weekend with slightly cooler temps arriving Sunday into next week. Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine, Saturday into next Monday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sun and mild weather to move in

Tonight will be much cooler than what we've been feeling with lows in the low 50s.

