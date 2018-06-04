Gov. Reynolds stops in Woodbury County ahead of primaries

The Iowa Primary is just one day away, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is making stops in Northwest Iowa Monday. 

Tonight she will be meeting with the Woodbury County G-O-P. 

Today, she spoke about her accomplishments during her first year in office. 

She says tax reform, and mental health reform, have been two of the biggest accomplishments in the past year. 

And, she’s already looking ahead to the future. 

"First of all, workforce, workforce, workforce. But, really what that means is it’s opportunities for Iowans. So, we want to implement the jobs training bill. We want to make sure that we’re educating our children. I am so proud that we have made k-12 education a priority this administration," says Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa.

Governor Reynolds says she is excited to keep the momentum going in Iowa.

