Heat and humidity returning to Siouxland

After dipping to a high of 77 degrees on Saturday, we’ve started to see our temperatures slowly move upward again. 

That trend continued today with highs in the mid 80s and now some low 90s are about to return heading into Tuesday. 

Along with the warmer conditions, more humidity will start to return as well so Tuesday will start feeling much like we were feeling last week. 

Wednesday will give us another day in the low 90s but we’ll start to see a chance of some thunderstorms return to the region. 

It’s looking like a slight chance of storms during the afternoon with a better chance by Wednesday night with some of these storms becoming strong or even severe.

We’ll still see a chance of thunderstorms from Thursday into Thursday night with yet another chance on Friday night as well. 

Things should then quiet down for most of the weekend. 

Conditions will be staying very warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 from Thursday into the weekend.

