Is President Donald Trump above the law?

A memo from President Trump’s legal team to Russia special counsel Robert Mueller obtained by the New York Times claims as the nation’s top law enforcement officer the president cannot obstruct justice, can shut down any investigation, and can even pardon himself.

Still, Rudy Giuliani, the president’s attorney, says Mr. Trump would never pardon himself or shut down the Russia investigation.

"It could lead to impeachment it could lead to, I mean, if he terminated an investigation of himself," Giuliani said on Sunday’s "Meet the Press."

The 20-page memo is part of the Trump team’s attempt to avoid a subpoena to testify.

The memo also acknowledges that President Trump did dictate a misleading statement about his son Donald Trump Junior’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, which his attorneys originally denied.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2sweRqZ

