DECISION 2018: It’s Primary Election day in Iowa and South Dakota

IOWA:
Polls have opened for the primary election in Iowa, giving voters 14 hours to cast ballots for local, state and national races.

Voting began at 7 a.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

Iowa has one of the longest hours for election day voting in the country.

Find your precinct/polling place here.

SOUTH DAKOTA: 
Republican primary voters picking a nominee for South Dakota governor also will select a candidate for a statewide congressional seat while joining other residents in weighing changes to the "Marsy’s Law" victims’ bill of rights.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. local time, with Republicans choosing in their governor primary between Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem.

Find your polling place and other voter information here. 

