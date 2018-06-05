Guatemala volcano aerial damage

Efforts to unearth and identify the dead were underway Tuesday in villages skirting Guatemala’s volcano of fire.

The volcano continued to burst out rocks and ash, nearly two days after a major eruption that killed at least 70 people.

Guatemala’s disaster agency has ordered new evacuations from areas around the volcano of fire because of increased volcanic activity that raises the threat of further flows of searingly hot gases and ash.

The country’s Volcanology and Meteorology Institute says the volcano has been experiencing eight to ten moderate explosions per hour Tuesday morning, though the scale of the activity is far lower than that of Sunday (June 3).

That eruption caught residents of remote mountain hamlets off guard, with little or no time to flee to safety.

A new column of smoke rose into the sky Tuesday afternoon as police and other rescuers were quickly withdrawn from the area.