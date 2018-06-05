Manafort headed to jail?

Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing President Trump’s campaign chair of witness tampering and asking a judge to throw him in jail.

Prosecutors say while awaiting trial, formal Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort tried to get two potential witnesses to change their stories.

"He explicitly trying to get a witness, more than one witness to lie in the trial. You can’t get clearer than that," says former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah.

An FBI affidavit claims Manafort used encrypted text messages to influence testimony and conceal evidence about lobbying for a foreign government inside the United States. 

The government wants Manafort’s bail revoked.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2HkGR5G

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
73°
Yankton
70°
Spencer
72°
Norfolk
73°
Storm Lake
72°
Denison
73°
More mild weather coming our way

More mild weather coming our way

We'll see another night with lows in the 50s so open the windows and enjoy!

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Bishop Heelan Schools celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 16

(KTIV) - Since 1968, Americans have observed National Hispanic Heritage Month-- from September 15 to October 15-- by celebrating the

GrapeTree Medical Staffing named one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

The company, which is a healthcare staffing agency providing staffing solutions to healthcare facilities ranked as #1,232 out of 5,000

New GOP office opens in Sioux City

Reynolds believes the facility will be a great central location in Sioux City to pick up signs or collect information

Bee and Butterfly Festival taking flight in Dickinson County

OKOBOJI, IA (KTIV) - The Dickinson County Nature Center is hosting its biggest event of the entire year: the Bee

Jody Olson murder trial pushed back to 2019

WEST POINT, NE (KTIV) - One of the men charged in the death of a Bancroft, Neb. man will see

Scroll to top
Skip to content