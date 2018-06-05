Yankton, SD agency working to fight hunger crisis

The month of June is National Hunger Awareness month. 

Food insecurity continues to be an issue in all corners of the country, and even here in parts of Siouxland. 

An agency, in Yankton, South Dakota, is testing out a new way to fight the hunger crisis. 

Yankton Hunger Collaborative is partnering with non-profits and businesses in the town to conduct a kitchen supply drive all month.

The Yankton Food for Though program says local families desire to cook more and learn about nutrition, but lack basic kitchen supplies. 

Pots and pans, can openers, and measuring cups and spoons are just a few of the utensils the organization is accepting. 

"Maybe you don’t have the environment that has everything, you know," said Carla Hummel, Yankton Hunger Collaborative Chairperson. "If you’ve had your electricity turned off, what are you cooking with? You know, what’s your utensils? What’s your equipment? So, we have to be thinking out of the box for a lot of different things in a lot of different ways and how we can help people with food insecurity." 

Their goal is to help families be more self-sufficient by giving them the tools they need to prepare healthy meals. 

"We’re trying to give food in a way that we can make nutritious, good decisions, and so helping them to learn how to cook the food at home, also giving them the tools to cook it," said Hummel. 

You can drop off donations at the Yankton County Extension Office, United Way of Greater Yankton, and Wal-Mart. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
64°
Yankton
66°
Spencer
59°
Norfolk
68°
Storm Lake
61°
Denison
59°
T.J.’s News 4 Today Forecast: High pressure settling in, bringing the sunshine

T.J.’s News 4 Today Forecast: High pressure settling in, bringing the sunshine

High pressure has been building in throughout the last 24 hours and that will give us quite the beautiful day

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Cherokee County deputy fired following investigation into death of dog

A northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy has been fired for allegedly killing a dog, and then trying to cover up the

Life Skills Training Center’s largest fundraiser of the year underway

Members of the Knights of Columbus in Le Mars today came together to call people in the community, to raise

Motorcycle accident sends one person to hospital

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision of a motorcycle and a truck owned by the

Loess Hills Elementary teaches coding to help students engage in learning

"With a very basic level in kindergarten and a lot of times we start with non computer things, it's called

Gospel Mission plans to add new women’s emergency shelter

"There's truly a real need in this community for someplace for women to go in a case of an emergency,

Scroll to top
Skip to content