Foot and ankle specialist joins Tri-State Specialists in Sioux City

From Thailand to Siouxland.

Dr. Phinit Phisitkul is the latest orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle, as well as sports medicine, to join the specialists at Tri-State Specialists in Sioux City.

His career began in Thailand but a fellowship program at the University of Iowa brought him to the Midwest. 

"Then I returned to Thailand to join my practice," said Dr. Phinit Phisitkul, orthopedic surgeon,"And University of Iowa asked me to come back so I enjoyed academic practice for about ten years." 

While he enjoyed his time at the University of Iowa, Dr. Phisitkul says it was time for a change.

"It’s more fun. It’s more closer to patients and the community," said Dr. Phisitkul , "So I feel like this is the best place to land for the second half of my career and enjoy everything in Siouxland."

Dr. Phisitkul says he can treat patients of all ages suffering from foot and ankle pain.

"Anything from ankle replacement, ankle fracture, ankle fusion, arthroscopy and a lot of minimal invasive surgery," said Dr. Phisitkul , "It ranges from using a camera," said Dr. Phisitkul . "So basically for a surgery that required three or four inch of incision we can turn into a small poke hole and put the camera inside. And release or cut or reconstruct or repair, things that can be done without making big cuts."

Dr. Phisitkul says he treated a wide variety of patients while at the University of Iowa. 

"Any of the most difficult problems from the entire Midwest came to me, I’m use to it. So I’m just ready to help."

