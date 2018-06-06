Hawaii volcano destroys hundreds of homes

Lava pouring from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano destroyed two oceanfront communities Tuesday, burning hundreds of homes.

Authorities say no one was hurt because residents listened to warnings and were able to evacuate.

The Hawaii National Guard warns there is still a threat, and not everyone in danger from the lava has left.

Many island residents have lost everything. 

Jim and Jo West live on the Big Island and were self-employed. 

Last month they lost the home they built themselves.

"You get a pretty good sense of loss, but then you know all you can do is pick up and go on," Jim West says.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Jva0Aa

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
72°
Yankton
72°
Spencer
71°
Norfolk
73°
Storm Lake
70°
Denison
More beautiful weather for the weekend

More beautiful weather for the weekend

Heading into the weekend things are looking very nice!

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Special school elections coming up in NW Iowa

There are five special elections being held in Northwest Iowa on Tuesday.

Trump boosting Kristi Noem’s governor bid at SD fundraiser

Trump will give remarks Friday at the $500-per-person event for Noem, but no public rally has been announced in South

Perry Creek Elementary is participating in a grant fun project called “The Home Visit Project”

The idea of the project is for teachers to go and visit their students home. Visiting with the their student and

Siouxlanders encouraged to plant some trees in Sioux City

Organizers say if planted correctly, a tree can provide up to 35-percent energy efficiency for your home, just from the

DECISION 2018: Scholten challenges King to debates

(KTIV) – Democratic congressional candidate JD Scholten has challenged Republican incumbent Steve King to a series of debates leading up

Scroll to top
Skip to content