Hawaii volcano destroys hundreds of homes

Lava pouring from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano destroyed two oceanfront communities Tuesday, burning hundreds of homes.

Authorities say no one was hurt because residents listened to warnings and were able to evacuate.

The Hawaii National Guard warns there is still a threat, and not everyone in danger from the lava has left.

Many island residents have lost everything.

Jim and Jo West live on the Big Island and were self-employed.

Last month they lost the home they built themselves.

"You get a pretty good sense of loss, but then you know all you can do is pick up and go on," Jim West says.

