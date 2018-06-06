Iowa, Woodbury County voters ramp up absentee voting in 2018 primaries

Voting "absentee" is becoming more and more prominent in elections and it was evident during this primary. 

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says Iowans shattered the record for this election. 

A total of 49,808 Iowans had cast absentee ballots for the today’s primary by the close of business, yesterday.

The previous high mark was 40,718 in June 2014.

Along with a record number of absentee ballots cast and requested, there are more Iowans registered to vote than at any point before a June primary, in state history. 

"It’s convenient, it’s more convenient and people who try it like it, we encourage them to do it," said Woodbury Co. Auditor Pat Gill. "It takes the pressure off the polling place on election day. Folks don’t have to stand in line. We rarely see lines anymore because of the amount of people that are taking advantage of early voting." 

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says about 3,400 voters have voted absentee in the county. 

He says they’re on pace for between 7,000 and 8,000 voters to vote in this primary. 

That means – about half voted "absentee." 

Gill says those are numbers they typically see in general elections. 

