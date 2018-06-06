Jeneary narrowly wins state rep. 5th district republican primary, Smith to face Ung for Woodbury Co. supervisor seat

There were a couple of notable primary races on the ballot for Woodbury County republicans and democrats. 

The first, in state house district 5. 

Current seat-holder, Republican Chuck Holtz, chose not to seek re-election. 

Two republicans vied for his seat in the primary. 

In a photo finish, Thomas Jeneary defeated Joseph Small by just 36 votes, with 57% of the vote. 

The Woodbury Bounty Board of Supervisors democratic primary was also exciting to watch. 

Carter Smith edged out Garie B. Lewis with 57% of the vote. 

Smith will face republican incumbent Matthew Ung in November. 

"It’s like the first lap on the track when you’re running a race, it reminds me of high school," said Carter Smith (D) Woodbury Co. Supervsior candidate. "And now the matter is the next few months, getting out, knocking on doors. I want to make sure that people feel like they have someone that can listen to them, where they can express their opinions in a safe place, and we make sure we can raise concerns. And when the ballot comes up in November, they have a voice."

The general election for the state of Iowa will be on November 6, 2018.

