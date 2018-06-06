Muggy Wednesday with isolated strong storms possible

The hot and humid feel is continuing for our Wednesday as southerly flow continues to pump in the warmth and moisture. Highs once again are expected to surge up into the lower 90s with some northern neighborhoods topping out in the upper 80s. Cooler air will begin to arrive tomorrow though as a cold front pushes through later on tonight. This will the driver of some thunderstorm development through the day, especially later on this evening. A few of these could turn strong to severe as we do have a SLIGHT RISK over Siouxland. Hail and gusty winds are the primary hazards as well as heavy downpours. This storm chance continues into our Friday as this boundary slows down and becomes rather stationary. Temps fall back into the lower and middle 80s by Thursday afternoon but quickly surge back up toward 90° through the weekend. Another front will give us the shot at some thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning but chances are looking minimal at the moment. By Monday, a stronger front pushes in as well as a few thundershowers possibly developing. This will bring a much cooler and more seasonable day next Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in behind. Look for afternoon readings in the upper 70s and lower 80s which will be a lot more pleasant for this time of the year.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer