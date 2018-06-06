Noem, Johnson win big in South Dakota primary

The votes came in later than expected, but South Dakotans made their voices heard in the 2018 primary election. 

In the contested race for the republican ticket for governor, U.S. Representative Kristi Noem edges out current Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Noem becomes the first GOP woman to win the nomination.

She will face Democrat Billie Sutton,a state senator and former professional rodeo cowboy, in the general election

Former Public Utilities Commissioner Dusty Johnson wins South Dakota Republican House primary.

Johnson will face Democrat Tim Bjorkman, Libertarian George D. Hendrickson and Ron Wieczorek in General Election for U.S. House of Representative – South Dakota. 

In Union County, Katie Buum wins the republican nomination for Register of Deeds.

Richard Headid beat out Aaron Tyler for the County Commissioner District 3 seat. 

And finally voters approved to adopt "Amendment Y" to Marsy’s Law to ease burden on police and prosecutors. 

See a full list of election results from South Dakota here. 

