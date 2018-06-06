Santee Sioux show appreciation for those who assisted in May river recoveries

The last month has been a trying time for the Santee Sioux Nation.

A May 8th accident while night fishing led to a recovery effort in the Missouri River.

The body of Adrienne Denney was recovered that day.

However, the search for Arturo Rouillard went on until the 23rd of May.

"First time in my career I’ve had to do something like this and I think it’s a learning experience not just for myself and the other officers but also for the fire department. It’s our first ever." said Robert Henry, Santee Sioux Nation Police Chief.

Tuesday the community paid it back to those who assisted in the recovery effort.

Awards were given to law enforcement from several area departments.

A luncheon was also served.

It was a gesture that touched the officers.

"To have this many people come and show their respects to us and the families of Arturo Rouillard and Adrienne Denney, it’s a really good thing and it just means a lot to me that everyone would show up for that." said Jeremiah Frazier, Santee Sioux Nation Police Officer.

"It’s nice to see everybody in the community come together. It’s unfortunate we had to come together under these circumstances but it’s very rewarding to know that people out there are very supportive of our actions." said Henry.

Although the event came from a tragic accident, there is hope that something positive can be taken into the future.

"Coming together, showing how strong we can be as a team, as a tribe. To help a family, if there’s one thing that come out of that, that’s what we’ve achieved." said Frazier.

Bringing a close to a long month for those involved.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
66°
Yankton
66°
Spencer
67°
Norfolk
67°
Storm Lake
63°
Denison
64°
More beautiful weather for the weekend

More beautiful weather for the weekend

Heading into the weekend things are looking very nice!

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Authorities work to identified human remains found under a bridge in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) — Sioux City police are investigating the discovery of a body under a downtown bridge that appears

Hy-Vee presents $10,000 Garden Grant to Dakota County Voices for Food

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) – A Northeast, Nebraska, community garden project has received a major donation from Hy-Vee, Inc.

Sioux City Police searching for tire fire suspect

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Sioux City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent

Sioux City Police searching for suspects using stolen debit card

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects that

Local Companies Help Employers Navigate a Post #MeToo World

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – A pair of Siouxland organizations are teaming up to empower local employers to make positive changes

Scroll to top
Skip to content