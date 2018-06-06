Siouxland Miracle Riders announce route for 2018 ride

The Siouxland Miracle Riders have announced their route for 2018.

It’ll focus on American National Parks out west.

The Miracle Riders are motorcycle riders will embark on this journey in September to raise money for UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network.

This will be the 3rd annual ride — kicking off in Sioux City and traveling through some of America’s national parks including the Black Hills, Yellow Stone and Mount Rainier.

"Back when we were kids the biggest thing we ever did was road trip with mom and dad," said Matt Thompson, lead Miracle Rider, "We say all the parks we saw all these places. They don’t necessarily get to see that for themselves so that’s where the inspiration from this ride is. Let’s go visit these parks. Let’s send those images, those experiences back so the kids can see them so they can get a feel for what it’s like out there."

The riders hope to raise 50-thousand dollars with this ride to benefit the pediatric rehabilitation unit at St. Luke’s.

"So we have a number kids who come out through that out patient service." said Anne Holmes, "A lot of them come from our neonatal intensive care unit. They might need speech therapy as they learn how to develop, learn how to swallow, learn how to speak, they also might need physical therapy, occupational therapy. So there are a lot of fun ideas that the therapists have that they want to grow those services for our patients for therapeutic needs."

The rides kicks off on September 17 and runs through the 28th.

To learn more about the ride, how to donate or become one of the Miracle Riders click here.