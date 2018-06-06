Storm Lake Forum brings together community leaders to talk immigration reform

Tonight, the city of Storm Lake is hosting a public forum that focuses on a national issue. 

The National Immigration Forum is trying to go beyond partisan rhetoric, and reach consensus on solutions to fix America’s immigration system.

Tonight’s discussion, "Bibles, Badges, and Business for Immigration Reform" is hosted by KTIV’s Matt Breen. He says the project is to bring together faith, business, and law enforcement leaders to find those solutions to fix the immigration system.

The event is open to the public, and starts at 7:00pm, at the King’s Pointe Resort in Storm Lake.

"Immigration is on a lot of people’s radar," Says Liz Dong of the Evangelical Immigration Table, "It’s a very complex issue, it’s a nuanced issue, that simply cannot be reduced to media headlines or political talking points. It really needs a substantive discussion that brings together community leaders."

Dong goes on to say that the immigration conversation is more of a local issue then it is a national issue and that the forum hopes to bring in stakeholders that can share dialog. 

The Storm Lake Chief of Police and the superintendent of Storm Lake Schools will be on the panel along with faith leaders in the community. As for attendees, Dongs hopes that not only will the forum be a great "listen and learn" session for the community but that this conversation will spark more conversations in the future.

"Democracy works well when we’re talking to each other," adds Dong, "And we hope that this is something that will foster that both here, locally, and a way that can be applied on a broader scale."

