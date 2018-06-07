A Hoskins, Nebraska man faces multiple charges after a car chase

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Tuesday, June 5, about a man in his vehicle acting erratically near Woodland Park.

On Wednesday, June 6, Jeremy Heiderman of Hoskins, Nebraska, was charged with suspicion of drugs, reckless driving,  operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and unlawful acts.

Authorities said they attempted to pull over Heiderman, but he fled north on Highway 35 and continued north on county roads, eventually driving into a corn field.

Air search and K-9 units were used to find Heiderman near Randolph, Nebraska. He was taken out by ambulance for medical treatment, before being taken into custody by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.

