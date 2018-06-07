Bibles, Badges and Business Immigration Forum brings together community leaders in Storm Lake, IA

The event brought leaders together from those three groups to talk about an issue, which is important to the Storm Lake community. 

This is just one of 30 events like this that will be taking place in communities across the nation. 

The National Immigration Forum helped put this panel together. 

The event lasted about an hour and 15 minutes and covered everything from identity and what that means to the community, to perceptions and immigrants in the community. 

The purpose of the event is to help spark conversations throughout the nation about immigration. 

"The purpose of tonight’s forum to develop a new way forward on American immigration. And I think that we, those that operate in Washington, D.C. are working with policymakers every day, we should be learning from the leadership of a place like Storm Lake."

Local law enforcement says it’s important for them to have a voice in this conversation so that members of the community understand they are trying to work with everyone that calls Storm Lake home. 

"So we are very outspoken in our community to reinforce to our community members that local law enforcement is not involved in immigration enforcement. That is not our focus, that is not our charge, and that we are here to serve everyone that calls Storm Lake home."

Members of the entire community were invited to this panel discussion. 

So far, it’s been the only Bibles, Badges and Business Immigration Forum to allow the public in to listen. 

