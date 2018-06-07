Gator head butts trapper

A very large cranky alligator that trappers secured with zip ties in central Florida was not going down without putting up a fight.

Florida fish and wildlife officers trapped, subdued and hog-tied a nine foot alligator, last month near Orlando, after it was spotted roaming a neighborhood.

Officers and a trapper were ready to load the back of a pick-up truck with their catch, but the gator had other plans in mind.

Just as it’s placed on the truck, you can see it head butt the trapper his glasses fly off his head and he goes down.

Then when a fish and wildlife officer steps in, the gator lunges at him and swats him with its tail.