Gilchrist Learning Center project is moving right on schedule

"The Gilchrist Center is coming along really well."

Ground for the center broke in October 2017 and officials say construction is right on track. 

"They’re starting to put the instillation on the interior of the building and they’re finishing all the glass on the exterior. I walk over a few days to check it out. They’ve done the floors and now they’ve covered up the floors in order to do the dry wall and all those details," said Sioux City Art Center Director, Al Harris-Fernandez.

Officials say the three-point-three million dollar learning center will increase public access to art education programs at the Art Center.

"The first year we’ll be offering some free classes and workshops just to get people introduced to what we have. And then we’ll be able to offer classes as many nights of the week as people would like to take classes."

Harris-Fernandez says the center is a project nearly 14 years in the making and is excited to bring this opportunity to Siouxland. 

"I think it’s going to have an impact on our community, our young people. Adults who want to take more classes and couldn’t come to the Thursday night," said Harris-Fernandez, "So I think it’s going to be a great addition to the whole community at large."

Officials hope to have the 11,000 square foot facility open by October.

To find out about activities taking place at the art center this summer click here.

