Grillin’ with News 4: Grilled Pork Souvlaki

Grilled Pork Souvlaki prepared by Brenda Reichle of St. Helena, Nebraska.

2 & 1/2 pounds pork shoulder, cut in ¾ inch cubes

1 & 1/2 teaspoons Greek oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons red wine

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

1.            In a bowl, combine all ingredients except pork.  Mix well; add pork and toss to coat.  Cover and refrigerate overnight.

2.            Thread marinated pork cubes on skewers.  Grill until well browned, about 15 minutes, turning to cook evenly.

3.            Serve on a soft pita with Tzatsiki sauce (recipe below), diced tomatoes, and sliced sweet onion.

Tzatsiki Sauce

2 cups plain yogurt

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cucumber, peeled, seeded and shredded

2 teaspoons minced garlic, crushed to paste or garlic juice

1 teaspoon salt

Directions:

1.            Drain yogurt in fine strainer overnight until yogurt is consistency of cream cheese.

2.            Combine yogurt and all other ingredients.  Cover and refrigerate overnight for best flavor.

3.            Use as bread dip or serve with Grilled Pork Souvlaki.

Do you have a pork recipe to share with Grillin’ with News 4? Enter here. 

KTIV Staff

KTIV Staff

