Ground is broken on a $22 million hotel to be built in downtown Sioux City

Ground officially is broken on the new $22 million Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Sioux City. The 151-room hotel by Kinseth Hospitality is just part of the overall Convention Center renovation and expansion project. 

The project includes the new hotel and a new, two-level parking deck outside of the Promenade Theater on Historic Fourth Street.

Leaders believe it will bring $219 million in new spending and $69 million in net new earnings in the first 20 years. 

Construction is expected to begin in late July. A completion date is set for August 2019. 
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
63°
Yankton
62°
Spencer
57°
Norfolk
68°
Storm Lake
57°
Denison
59°
More beautiful weather for the weekend

More beautiful weather for the weekend

Heading into the weekend things are looking very nice!

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Special school elections coming up in NW Iowa

There are five special elections being held in Northwest Iowa on Tuesday.

Trump boosting Kristi Noem’s governor bid at SD fundraiser

Trump will give remarks Friday at the $500-per-person event for Noem, but no public rally has been announced in South

Perry Creek Elementary is participating in a grant fun project called “The Home Visit Project”

The idea of the project is for teachers to go and visit their students home. Visiting with the their student and

Siouxlanders encouraged to plant some trees in Sioux City

Organizers say if planted correctly, a tree can provide up to 35-percent energy efficiency for your home, just from the

DECISION 2018: Scholten challenges King to debates

(KTIV) – Democratic congressional candidate JD Scholten has challenged Republican incumbent Steve King to a series of debates leading up

Scroll to top
Skip to content