Ground is broken on a $22 million hotel to be built in downtown Sioux City

Ground officially is broken on the new $22 million Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Sioux City. The 151-room hotel by Kinseth Hospitality is just part of the overall Convention Center renovation and expansion project.

The project includes the new hotel and a new, two-level parking deck outside of the Promenade Theater on Historic Fourth Street.

Leaders believe it will bring $219 million in new spending and $69 million in net new earnings in the first 20 years.

Construction is expected to begin in late July. A completion date is set for August 2019.

