Iowa breaks records for primary election

Iowa broke records with this year’s primary elections. 

Last Tuesday, the Secretary of State website revealed Iowa primaries had the highest vote totals ever. The number increased 16% from the 2014 record, 233,090 votes. This year, there were 279,124 voters, which is 13% of Iowa voters.

There is also a recurring increase in absentee voters.

Woodbury County has seen a similar trend with 40-percent of votes from absentee ballots. The county had similar vote totals to the 2016 primary election with about 8,367, 15% of voters.

"About 25% of the registered Democrats actually turned out, and it was because it was a competitive race for the governor’s nomination for the Democratic party. I believe that’s what turned it out this year. And then on the Republican side of the ballot, for a Congressional seat, there was a primary there, too," Woodbury County Auditor Patrick Gill said. 

Gill also thought the opportunity to vote absentee contributed to the turnout.

For Iowa primary results and county turnout totals, visit sos.iowa.gov. 

