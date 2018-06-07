Rain chances continue tonight

It was a day with a lot of clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms moving across the region.

We’ll see a few more showers and thunderstorms this evening and through the night with a slight chance of a shower lingering into Friday morning.

We should go to partly cloudy skies by Friday afternoon and it will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night could bring in another round of showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be rather strong.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning before we dry out once again with highs in the upper 80s.

A slight chance of thunderstorms returns yet again Saturday night with a shower or two possibly lingering into Sunday morning.

Otherwise, Sunday will be pretty hot with highs near 90.

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday which will give us another slight chance of thunderstorms.

We’ll cool down a little bit by Tuesday as highs will be in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay dry and warm up a little bit with highs in the mid to upper 80s.