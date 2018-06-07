Sioux City Community School District models for the nation

The Sioux City Community School District is one of two districts modeling educational development for schools across the nation.

Sioux City school administrators are showcasing the new Digital Equity program created by Future Ready Schools. The district is one of 12 selected to take part in the program.

This summer, district educators are training through webinars, group discussions and focus groups.

Dr. Avril Smart says the goal is to provide better opportunities for students in low-income families and rural areas.

"We want to equip all educators at different levels, so we’re talking district leaders, principal leaders, tech leaders, instructional coaches, in the process of tech integration. So, leveraging technology to make sure that all students have access to a high quality learning experience," Dr. Smart said. 

It’s the Sioux City Community School District’s second summer as a Future Ready partner.

Dr. Kim Buryanek, Associate Superintendent for the district, says teachers have already seen results since last year’s changes. Teachers correlate last year’s higher attendance and engagement with the improved integration of technology.

"The teacher’s role has changed. It’s no longer teacher-centered classrooms, but it’s really student-centered classrooms. And teachers are facilitating the learning for students," Dr. Buryanek said.

The district currently is working with community partners to provide students technological access, in and out of the classroom.

Dr. Buryanek says it’s a humbling honor to showcase the district’s hard-work and enthusiasm to the nation.
 

