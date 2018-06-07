Unsettled conditions continue with more storms Thursday

 Cooler conditions will prevail today behind this cold front and more cloud cover but it’s not out of our hair yet. This boundary will be stalling across the Plains giving us more storm chances today with Siouxland under a "marginal risk" of severe storms. This means widespread severe weather is not anticipated but a couple storms could approach severe limits. Highs will be rising into the low to mid 80s so it’ll at least feel a little better out there.  Most of the storms from that round will end Thursday night meaning most of Friday will be dry and warm with highs surging back toward 90°. A few storms could linger into the morning hours before we catch a break through the midday and afternoon.

We could see more thunderstorms Friday night with some once again lingering into early Saturday. These thunderstorms have the shot at turning strong on Friday into Saturday so continue to stay alert.  A few more storms could form on Saturday night but we’ll again dry out for the day on Sunday with highs again near 90.  Monday will give us one more rather warm day with highs in the upper 80s and a chance of a few thunderstorms due to another cold front. More seasonable air will then filter in with highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
54°
Yankton
54°
Spencer
50°
Norfolk
70°
Storm Lake
70°
Denison
72°
