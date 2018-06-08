Downtown Live in Sioux City kicks off

The sounds of live music filled the streets of downtown Sioux City, Thursday night.

Thursday marked the first concert for the 2018 season of "Downtown Live."

The event, which used to be known as "Fridays on the Promenade," has featured live music downtown for 13 years.

Organizers say the event is important to the community. "It brings a community together. It’s a reason to come downtown and celebrate downtown. And it’s a great way for families, know as you can see we’ve got little kids and grandparents and all kinds of folks here that come together to have a good time and enjoy downtown Sioux City," says Brent Stockton, Downtown Live Committee Member.

The shows will resume on June 21 and run through August 16, including a show August 2 featuring Sioux City’s own, Bread of Stone.

See the full 2018 schedule here.