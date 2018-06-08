Heat returns Friday with thunderstorm chances into the weekend

This stationary boundary that his been effecting our weather pattern throughout the last few days continues to do so on our Friday with more mugginess and isolated thunderstorms. A few showers or a rogue storm are possible this morning with clearing expected through the day. Clouds will be mixed in at times but temperatures will be a lot warmer with highs surging back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. By tonight, thunderstorms become likely as a disturbance rides along this front toward Siouxland. There could be a spotty isolated strong to severe storm with a MARGINAL RISK in place. A few lingering showers are possible tomorrow morning with again a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather.

This front stays stationary through Saturday with more storms expected to develop through the overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures stay above average once again with reading near 90°. Even hotter air arrives Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s for many of us. We do begin to cool down though Monday through next week due to a cold front moving through. This looks to give us a shot at some storms Monday night but otherwise mainly sunny skies will prevail with much more seasonable temperatures. Temps Monday still top out close to the 90 degree mark but highs will be falling back into the low mid 80s into the latter half of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

