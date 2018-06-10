UPDATE: More equipment to be brought in for demolition of SSC grain elevator

The grain elevator that exploded nearly two weeks ago in South Sioux City, Nebraska, is still standing.

Police say there will be no attempts to bring the structure down Sunday, but plans are being worked on.

More equipment is being brought in, including a new crane.

That crane will take two days to set up completely and is expected to be in South Sioux City tomorrow.

In the meantime, a fourth cable will be attached to the structure.

Police say more force will be used and the contractor is confident the structure will come down.

"This is not something that you just throw something at and knock down," says Lt. Chris Chernock, South Sioux City Police. "You have to proceed in a force continuum which allows greater and greater and greater force to be used as it’s needed."

Some homeowners are still evacuated tonight.

Police say the contractor is working as quickly as he can to bring the structure down safely.