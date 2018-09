Today at approximately 6:10 the Andersen Farms Elevator was pulled down in South Sioux City.

Crews on have succeeded in pulled the top section of the elevator two the ground after a grueling two-week long process.

The elevator exploded on May 29. In the aftermath of the blast, nearby families were evacuated from their homes.

Now that the elevator has been pulled down, these family now have the chance to return.

We’ll continue to follow the aftermath of the demolition tonight on News 4