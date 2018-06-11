Severe storms looking to develop Monday afternoon

A stalled frontal boundary continues to effect our weather pattern as we kick-start the workweek. More humidity will be felt but temperatures will be fairly similar to what they were yesterday. Many of us will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s in central and eastern neighborhoods with highs only in the mid to upper 70s across NE Nebraska. This is due to the cold front progressing eastward. As it does, more scattered thunderstorms will develop with a few strong to severe storms possible. Hail and strong winds will be the primary concerns. This front continues to move east tonight taking the storm chances with it and by tomorrow, a much more pleasant feel arrives as high pressure builds in. Lowered humidity and seasonable temps are in store with highs near 80. We then start the moderating trend with temps rebounding into the 90s by Thursday thanks to a warm front. That’ll spark up a few showers and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs look to once again stay much above average into the weekend with readings in the low to mid 90s through the weekend under partly cloudy skies. A disturbance may give us some showers and thunderstorms Saturday night but chances are looking minimal.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

