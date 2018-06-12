Crash tests focus on SUV safety

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently put eight midsize SUVs through crash tests focusing on front passenger protection.

In the tests, the vehicles’ front ends were slammed into a five-foot-tall rigid barrier at 40 miles an hour.

"It might occur when a vehicle runs off the road and hits a pole or a tree or the edge of a bridge abutment," says IIHS executive vice president David Zuby.

This front overlap test resulted in "acceptable" scores for the 2018 Toyota Highlander, 2018 Nissan Pathfinder, and the 2018 Honda Pilot.

Two models came up short with a "poor rating", the 2018 Ford Explorer and the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

