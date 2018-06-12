Drivers Ed Students learn how to ‘Share The Road’ with semi-trucks

Drivers Ed Students at East High School got to learn how to "Share the Road" with Semi trucks Tuesday morning.

‘Share the Road’ is a highway safety program put on by the American Trucking Association to teach students how to drive on the road with semi-trucks.

The students were able to get into the driver’s seat of a semi to look through the mirrors and see just how big the blind spots are.

Students also learned about different functions of a truck, how long they take to break, and the safe distance to remain behind the 18 wheelers. 

"We never know if we can stop someone from having an accident or prevent an accident, but we sure like to think that the education that they are given will help them make good decisions driving in the future," said Byron Bramwell, Share The Road Professional Driver

The ‘Share The Road’ team will be visiting several other area schools over the next couple of days.

