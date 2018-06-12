Nine Semis are blown over on I-29 as thunderstorms blast through western Iowa

Thunderstorms that blasted through eastern Nebraska into Iowa toppled trees, overturned semitrailers, knocked out power to hundreds of homes and businesses and spawned short-lived tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says two drivers were taken to a hospital and other drivers suffered minor injuries Monday when straight-line winds topping 80 mph knocked over nine semis on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. The post office in Sidney, Iowa, lost its roof.

Authorities say several homes were damaged in the Lake Waconda community in Cass County, Nebraska. Brief tornado touchdowns were reported near Cedar Creek, Louisville, Murray and Table Rock.

Hail the size of golf balls was reported in the Gretna area.
 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
79°
Yankton
84°
Spencer
83°
Norfolk
84°
Storm Lake
79°
Denison
81°
Even Warmer Weather To Move Into Siouxland

Even Warmer Weather To Move Into Siouxland

Highs tomorrow look to go into the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

LAKES AREA NEWS: Arnolds Park City Council hears opposition over tax proposal

The Arnolds Park City Council Wednesday night heard concern over last month's action to put on the November ballot a

Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell makes stop in Sioux City to talk Medicaid

Iowa Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell stopped at Sioux City's Opportunities Unlimited to speak on how Medicaid is working since it's

Director of hit Disney animation films returns to hometown of Sioux City

Ron Clements was watching "Pinocchio" at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux City when he fell in love with animation.

Former KTIV meteorologist is in the path of Hurricane Florence

For the last two years, former KTIV meteorologist Ben Dorenbach has worked at the Fox affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina.

Murder trial in Sioux City stabbing pushed back to February

The trial of a Dakota City, Nebraska, woman charged with first-degree murder is being pushed back to February.

Scroll to top
Skip to content