Nine Semis are blown over on I-29 as thunderstorms blast through western Iowa

Thunderstorms that blasted through eastern Nebraska into Iowa toppled trees, overturned semitrailers, knocked out power to hundreds of homes and businesses and spawned short-lived tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says two drivers were taken to a hospital and other drivers suffered minor injuries Monday when straight-line winds topping 80 mph knocked over nine semis on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. The post office in Sidney, Iowa, lost its roof.

Authorities say several homes were damaged in the Lake Waconda community in Cass County, Nebraska. Brief tornado touchdowns were reported near Cedar Creek, Louisville, Murray and Table Rock.

Hail the size of golf balls was reported in the Gretna area.

