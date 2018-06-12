Pleasant Tuesday with lowered humidity

The cold front that sparked up severe storms across Siouxland is racing eastward which will pull in a much more pleasant air mass. Humidity will begin to drop off as well as our temps throughout the next 24 hours. Highs this afternoon look to round out toward 80° with lows tonight dipping back into the low to mid 50s! It’ll be short lived though as another warm front begins to lift in. This will bring a few more clouds as well as the chance for storms. The best shot at seeing thunderstorms looks to be tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. A couple of those may turn strong to severe so make sure you’re staying alert.

A few thundershowers may linger into Thursday morning with temps surging back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The moderating trend continues into the weekend with middle to upper 90s expected under partly cloudy conditions. Another boundary begins to work in by the start of next week and this looks to increase our rain chances by Monday with some showers potentially lingering into the morning on Tuesday. Highs look to cool down back toward average by the start of next week with afternoon reading falling back into the mid 80s by Monday and upper 70s by Tuesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

