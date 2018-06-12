Two people are safe after attic fire breaks out

Two people are safe and sound this morning after their attic caught fire in Sioux City’s Morningside Neighborhood.

Fire Rescue responded to the reported house fire near the intersection of Lorraine Avenue and South Cypress Street.

The call came in around 5:30 a-m from the homeowners who reported smoke coming from their attic.

"The homeowners were awoken to some crackling noises up in the attic, and did a little further investigation and found some smoke up in the attack space, and it was actually coming from their house." said, Captain Dustin Johnson, Sioux City Fire Rescue

If the crackling hadn’t woken them Captain Johnson said the smoke alarms did sound.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A city inspector will look at the home to determine if the family can stay there.

