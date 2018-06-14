Grillin’ with News 4: Perfect Pork Loin

Recipe submitted by Kent Vande Weerd

Ingredients

8 lb. Pork Loin with excess fat and skin removed.

Creole Butter Mild Injectable Marinade

Plow Boys Yardbird Rub

Inject loin with Creole Butter Mild Injectable Marinade.

Rub with Plow Boys Yardbird Rub on all sides.

Cook on an offset smoker or indirect heat on a gas grill at 225-250 degrees until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees.

Loosely wrap with foil and allow loin to rest 30 minutes before slicing.

Cut into 1/4 to 3/8 inch slices.

Serve on a bun with your favorite Bbq sauce and favorite sides such as Calico Beans, Potato Salad or Macaroni Salad.