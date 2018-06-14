Iowa National Guard prepares for higher readiness level in training

Thursday, the Iowa National Guard held a luncheon to talk to employers of Iowa National Guard members about the changes that are happening within the guard. 

The luncheon, held at the Spencer Area Activity Center, allowed guard members to also speak about about setting a higher level of readiness in training, this year. 

This increase of readiness includes changes in dates for drill weekends and annual training days for selected units.

The Iowa National Guard Leadership is starting to implement the plans, and to provide resources for the ones involved. "And so some units will find themselves training more often than one weekend a month and two weeks a year and so that requires us to work with employers and things like that so they know what they can expect from their employees when they are called away for their military duties," said Lt. Colonel Mike Wunn, Iowa National Guard.

Colonel Wunn also said additional training is needed for soldiers who are preparing for deployment, which will take them away from their employment obligations. "The units that they belong to go through their training cycle you’ll see those training requirements intensify during that process," Wunn said. 

Along with units already deployed, there will be continued deployments in the National Guard periodically, depending on what is going on in the world and when the needs arise. 

Officials say employers are a critical part during this higher level training, and communication is key to informing them of their military duties. 

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
67°
Yankton
71°
Spencer
70°
Norfolk
71°
Storm Lake
68°
Denison
73°
T.J.’s Forecast: Florence batters Carolinas, heat and humidity persist in Siouxland

T.J.’s Forecast: Florence batters Carolinas, heat and humidity persist in Siouxland

As Florence continues to batter the East Coast, our warm and humid stretch continues throughout Siouxland and the Upper Midwest.

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Live Stream: Florence, now a tropical storm, still poses ‘catastrophic’ flood threat — has killed at least 5

The eye of the storm came ashore near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 Friday morning as a Category 1

Convoy of Hope serves Sioux City community

Convoy of Hope has been to Sioux City for the 4th time. Churches and, businesses come together to serve the community.

Local Red Cross volunteer continues aiding those in path of Florence’s destruction

Maurice Evans continues to help those struggling from Florence, leaving Columbia, South Carolina and heading to Florence, South Carolina, to

KTIV and Red Cross Team Up For “A Time To Care”

KTIV and the American Red Cross are joining forces to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.

100-year-old home in Iowa catches on fire

A 100-year-old abandoned home burned down in Northwest, Iowa on Friday, and it's owner nearly started his other house on

Scroll to top
Skip to content