Northwest Iowa rainfall totals

Thunderstorms formed across northwest Iowa after midnight Wednesday night and the rainfall became intense.

Then the storms trained over the same areas creating a widespread area of 3 to 6 inches of rain.

Here are some of the rainfall totals we received:

1 NE Hartley – 6.50”

Sanborn – 5.90”

Hartley – 5.00”

Webb – 5.00”

Sibley – 5.00”

Sioux Rapids – 4.80”

Gillett Grove – 4.10”

Pocahontas – 3.30”

Royal – 2.61”

Sutherland – 1.40”

Spencer – 1.37”

Sheldon – 1.17”

Emmetsburg – .90”

Aurelia – .25”

Ida Grove – .20”

Estherville – .05”

