Awesome Biker Nights prepares for the heat

Already underway is the 19th Awesome Biker Nights.
The 3-day event brings more than 20,000 people to town each June.
It kicked off Thursday night with a parade in the 87-degree heat.
It will only get warmer over the weekend.
Organizers say they’re ready to provide water to folks to keep cool as the mercury rises.
"We have a lot of ice water on site, Christian Motorcycle Associations are set up, we’ve got a few vendors like that that are- free charitable spots down here and they pass out free ice water to everybody," said Brian Hall, Chairman of the Board.
Awesome Biker Nights is a fundraiser that benefits many local charities and organizations.
And, there’s live music each night
Awesome Biker Nights is a big event, and has prompted some detours in downtown Sioux City.
Much of Historic 4th Street will be "Bike Parking Only"