An unwelcome house call for residents of the Arbor Apartments, in South Sioux City, Nebraska Thursday night.

Police say the driver of this car confused the gas and brake pedals.

The result?

The car smashed into one of the apartment building’s entryway.

Neither the driver, nor the passenger, were hurt in the crash.

And, no one inside the building was hurt.

The owners of the apartment building hoped to begin removing some of the debris Thursday night.