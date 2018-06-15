DOJ report: errors, but no bias in Clinton probe

The Justice Department’s inspector general revealed Thursday the findings of its probe into the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. 

Though not politically motivated, according to the report, former FBI Director James Comey was "insubordinate" and in his handling of the investigation. 

The report calls Comey "extremely careless" for going public about the Clinton email investigation without telling his bosses.

It accused him of a serious error in judgment for re-opening that investigation days before the election.

Comey tweets that’s reasonable, even though he disagrees.

The report also reveals anti-Trump text messages by FBI officials investigating Russia.

"Trump’s not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, wrote to FBI agent Peter Strzok.

"No. No, he won’t. We’ll stop it," Strzok responded.

Ironically, the report also revealed Comey used a personal email account to conduct unclassified FBI business, even while investigating Clinton’s use of a private email server. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2MsvVXa

