Laurel, NE celebrates 125 years

After three years of planning, Laurel, Nebraska, kicked off the celebration of the town’s 125th birthday Friday

This town of roughly 1,000 people came together to celebrate Q-125.

The letter "Q" stands for "quasquicentennial", which is Latin for "one-and-a-quarter centennial.

Friday’s pool party was followed by a community feed and a beard challenge.

There was also a rendezvous set up so pioneer enthusiasts could show off their buckskinner recreations.

There are a lot of activities to celebrate such an important occasion.

"It’s really great because it brings a lot of business into our community and helps out the economic growth in this town. And it just gets people excited to be in a small town," said Melissa Graham, Laurel’s Q125 Organizer

Saturday, you can play mud volleyball in the morning, watch bull riding at 7, and dance to the music of "The Dweebs" starting at nine.

On Sunday, the town will wrap things up with a parade.

KTIV will be there flinging Bing candy bars.

Just say, "Hey KTIV, fling me a Bing!"

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
68°
Yankton
72°
Spencer
67°
Norfolk
71°
Storm Lake
66°
Denison
68°
Warm again Monday before changes begin

Warm again Monday before changes begin

Monday won't look or feel much different than the weekend has, meaning it's still going to be warm and humid with

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Live Stream: Florence, now a tropical storm, still poses ‘catastrophic’ flood threat — has killed at least 5

The eye of the storm came ashore near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at 7:15 Friday morning as a Category 1

A family walks to end Alzheimer’s for their mom who has battled for 17 years

One family walking has been walking for a fighter of 17 years. "We are here to honor our mother who is

The 14th annual Missouri River Expo shares wildlife to community

The expo has outdoor education opportunities, sports and recreation and plenty more.

Bishop Heelan High School Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The free event held outside the school offered food, family fun, and music to Siouxlanders to help celebrate Mexico's Independence

Celebration of Hispanic culture in Siouxland

The museum says that the holiday had a  rich history here in Siouxland years ago.

Scroll to top
Skip to content