Legislators respond to immigrant family separation

The immigration debate has cut across party lives, as well.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, was not alone when he told NBC News, "The president should immediately end this family separation policy."

Republican Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, states, ""When families enter the country illegally and seek asylum, processing that claim often exceeds the legally limited time young people can be held by Health and Human Services. The government is faced with the choice of temporarily placing children with sponsors or releasing the family and risk the family missing their hearing."

The U.S. House is considering two bills to help immigrant families. The "Conservative Goodlatte" bill, and the "Compromise Immigration Bill" would allow children to stay with parents in custody for illegal immigration. The bills are set to be discussed this Thursday.

The debate is also resonating at the state level. South Dakota State Senator Jim Bolin added his voice to the debate today. 

There are certainly challenges and hurdles to overcome, but it has certainly provided workers that our state needs," South Dakota Sen. Jim Bolin said.

U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem said the debate and challenges will continue until borders are secured and the legal immigration system is fixed.

adwpadmin

adwpadmin

Top Stories

STORM TEAM 4 FORECAST
Sioux City
71°
Yankton
70°
Spencer
66°
Norfolk
74°
Storm Lake
68°
Denison
75°
Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of Siouxland through Thursday afternoon

Flash Flood Watch issued for parts of Siouxland through Thursday afternoon

Heavy of rain falling on already saturated soil could cause some areas of flooding so a Flash Flood Watch has

Click for forecast details...
Connect With KTIV
Facebook Twitter Instagram Envelope
Top Stories

Northwest Iowa leaders gather in Cherokee to share county progress

Northwest Iowa Regional Development held their 8th annual meeting Wednesday night. The meeting brings together economic leaders from six counties in

Grassley asks Kavanaugh accuser to appear before Senate committee

In a letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and her attorney, U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, said he has

KTIV transmitter maintenance work set for late Wednesday night

KTIV to be off the air for maintenance work beginning late Tuesday night.

3 people taken to the hospital after 2-vehicle accident in Sioux City

The chase began when authorities say the suspect, 41-year-old William Schoen, was being served a felony warrant in Sioux City's

KTIV and Red Cross team up for “A Time To Care”

KTIV and the American Red Cross are joining forces to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Scroll to top
Skip to content