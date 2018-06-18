Unsettled start to the workweek, more strong storms possible

More unsettled conditions arrive as we start the workweek as a front continues to stay situated across the region. This will keep the shower and storm chance with us through the day but a better chance arrives in the late afternoon and evening as a low-pressure center gets closer. As it rides along this front, a few stronger storms are possible as a SLIGHT Risk is in place across much of the area. A MARGINAL Risk is in place across our far northern communities meaning a few isolated severe storms are possible.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail would be the hazards. This front will also usher in some cooler air but the mugginess factor will stay with us. Temps start to dip back into the low to mid-80s with a continual cooling trend through the workweek. Highs tumble back into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday with a then gradual warming trend with highs topping out near 80° through the weekend. The umbrella is going to be something you want to keep with you at all times this week as stationary front play a part in our weather really each and every day. This will keep the sporadic thunderstorm chances in the forecast with showers and storms possible into this weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Flash Flood Watch issued for northern Siouxland through Thursday afternoon

Flash Flood Watch issued for northern Siouxland through Thursday afternoon

Heavy of rain falling on already saturated soil could cause some areas of flooding so a Flash Flood Watch has

