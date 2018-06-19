Agreements approved by city for Siouxland Expo Center

The Sioux City City Council voted unanimously on four different agreements for the Siouxland Expo Center.

Those agreements include the size of the building and parking availability.

The new multi-use complex will be built on almost 10 and a half acres of city-owned land in the former stockyards.

The redesigned facility is estimated to cost between $11-12 million.

It would host livestock shows and other events- such as the Siouxland Home Show. 

The large open space will allow for turf to be rolled out to accommodate a full-size soccer or football field, with adjacent space able to be converted into three basketball or volleyball courts.

The turf can also be divided into three smaller soccer fields, or other outdoor activities.

There will also be retractable benches, with seating for 1,800 people.

To make the price-tag smaller, developers decreased the size of the building.

"Overall, it is a smaller facility, but the arena itself-the open arena- got larger,"said Sioux City Economic Development Director, Marty Dougherty. "We think its more versatile, We improved some of the mechanical systems, air conditioning, and those kinds of things. It will have a little more parking now."

The new facility will include a 91,500-square foot open arena.

The Expo center will be staffed, and managed, by the city. 

Construction of the facility will begin no later than July 2019 and be completed by July 2020.

