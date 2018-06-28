Sioux Gateway Airport adds additional flight to Chicago

Beginning this September, Sioux Gateway Airport/Col. Bud Day Field will be offering a new daily flight to Chicago, Ill.

The flight will go from Sioux Gateway Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning on September 5.

Currently the scheduled time for the new flight would leave Sioux City at 3:22 p.m. before arriving in Chicago at 5 p.m.

The departure from O’Hare would be 1:20 p.m. and arrive at Sioux Gateway Airport at 2:53 p.m.

Beginning October 4, the third flight will be moved to a 7 p.m. departure out of Sioux City and a 6:15 p.m. arrival from Chicago (ORD).

“We are excited that American Airlines continues to expand their flights at Sioux Gateway Airport. This third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare is a result of the continued support from local travelers. We have seen strong and consistent utilization of the current twice daily service to Chicago and this third flight helps to fill in the gap, making it easier for business travelers going to Chicago and back in the same day. Paired with the daily flight to Dallas/Ft. Worth, this expanded service offers our community and visitors multiple options,” said Darrell Jesse, Sioux Gateway Airport Board President.